Special Weather Report Warns of Coming Snowfalls, Coldwaves in Morocco

Mountainous regions in Morocco are set to witness heavy snowfalls between Friday and Saturday, January 1-2, the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) announced today in a special weather report.

The snowfalls, expected to begin Friday at 6 p.m. and last until Saturday at 11p.m., will reach 15 to 35 centimeters in regions across Morocco that are at a higher altitude than 1,400 meters.

The regions include Al Hoceima, Boulemane, Beni Mellal, Figuig, Chefchaouen, Guercif, El Hajeb, Ifrane, Jerada, Khenifra, Midelt, Sefrou, Taourirt, and Taza. They are mainly located in the Rif mountains, northern Morocco, and the Middle Atlas.

The DGM also announced a coldwave from Friday until Monday, January 4, with minimal temperatures ranging between -7 and -2 degrees Celsius, and maximal temperatures varying from 1 to 8 degrees Celsius.

The coldwave will affect the regions of Al Haouz, Al Hoceima, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Figuig, Guercif, Oujda, El Hajeb, Ifrane, Jerada, Khenifra, Midelt, Taourirt, Errachidia, Ouarzazate, Sefrou, Taroudant, Taza, and Tinghir.

A less severe coldwave, with minimal temperatures between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius, will hit the Phosphates and Oulmes plateaux, in central Morocco, between Sunday and Monday.

Another coldwave, with minimal temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, will affect Morocco’s central and northern Atlantic plains.