Nisrin Erradi Sparks Outrage for Role in Controversial Saudi Series

Rabat – Moroccan actress Nisrin Erradi is once again at the center of controversy, this time for her role in a Saudi television series.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Authority for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) decided to ban the show named “Dahaya Halal” (Halal victims) following the emergence of backlash online.

The authority announced its decision on Twitter on Wednesday. It said it has contacted the series’ producer and urged broadcasting channels to stop airing the series and to remove all of its ads on social networks.

GCAM said its commission did not approve the series, describing the content as a violation of audiovisual media regulations.

Moroccan actress Nisrin Al Erradi, one of the key characters in the series, featured in the controversy for her role.

Some of the episodes show Nisrin Erradi married to a teenager aged less than 15 years.

One of the episodes depicts her wearing makeup and a night robe, seducing her teenage husband.

One of her lines is: “Tell me, which is better, what you see on the internet or natural stuff?”

This is not the first time Nisrin Erradi has found herself at the center of controversy.

In 2019, actress Loubna Azabal and Nisrin Erradi created controversy for sharing a passionate kiss on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The two actresses represented the Moroccan film “Adam.”

In response, Azabal apologized to people who expressed anger at their move, saying it was a naive kiss.

“It’s my fault. I kissed Nisrin because I consider her as a siser.”

She said she did not think it would create controversy.

“I did not want to hurt or shock anyone, especially during Ramadan… I apologize to the fans of Nisrin, and to the Moroccan people.”