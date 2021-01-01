King Mohammed VI Exchanges New Year Wishes With ‘Brotherly’ Countries

Spread the love

On the occasion of the new year 2021, King Mohammed VI has sent greeting cards to the leaders of several “brotherly and friendly countries,” the Royal Cabinet announced on December 31.

In his messages, King Mohammed VI expressed “his sincere wishes for health and happiness and his hope that the new year brings prosperity, peace, and security.”

The Royal Cabinet did not disclose the recipients of the king’s greeting cards.

King Mohammed VI also received “happy new year” messages and greeting cards from several heads of states and important foreign public figures.

The received messages contained wishes for health and happiness for the king and prosperity for the Moroccan people.

So far, King Mohammed VI has received messages from King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Several messages came from the UAE, including from UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The monarch also received greetings from Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, and Cameroonian President Paul Biya.

The list, released on the evening of December 31, has likely further expanded over the night.

The exchange of greetings on new year’s eve is a customary practice between King Mohammed VI and the leaders of countries with close ties to Morocco, which includes a variety of Arab and African states.

The practice testifies to the strong ties between Morocco and its allies and their mutual support regarding national causes.