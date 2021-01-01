Morocco’s Ilham Bel Makhfi Wins Miss Arab World 2020

This is not the first time a Moroccan woman has been crowned with such a title in the Arab world.

Rabat – Moroccan woman Ilham Bel Makhfi earned the title of Miss Arab 2020 earlier this week in Egypt.

Ilham Ben Makhfi outperformed 11 other participants who represented 12 different countries in the beauty pageant, which ended on Monday.

Several participants from Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, the Comoros, Djibouti, Sudan, Jordan, Algeria, and Iraq, among other countries, participated in the event.

Morocco’s 28-year-old Miss Arab World holds a master’s degree in economics.

Egyptian news outlet Masr Alyoum reported that Yemeni woman Sarah Al Agha clinched the title of Miss Arab for Tourism for her efforts to support Arab tourism through youth conferences.

Professor of plastic surgery Omar Rashad chaired the jury.

Ilham Ben Makhfi’s win is not the first time a Moroccan woman has claimed this type of title.

On June 29, 2019, Moroccan model Sofia Saidi took home the “Miss Arab Top Model” crown.

From Rabat, the model expressed satisfaction, saying that a good academic background is a must.

“We are in an ever-changing world, today everything is going so fast, so for me, modeling is a passion but I know for sure that I will not do this all my life. So I wanted to succeed in my academic career in conjunction with modeling,” she said.

Saidi also expressed pride at being Moroccan.

“I’m lucky to be Moroccan because this nationality is one of the few that adapts to different environments and backgrounds easily, both linguistically and socially,” she told MWN last year.

She also called on Moroccan women and girls to pursue their dreams and to “never to listen to anyone who discourages” them.

“If you want something you can get it if you work hard enough,” she said.