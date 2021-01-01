EU Report: Agriculture Agreement Benefits Morocco’s Southern Provinces

As various political entities rush to discredit Morocco’s achievements, deepening ties between the kingdom and EU make it a difficult position to uphold.

Agadir – The European Union (EU) and Morocco adopted an agreement in January 2019 that went into effect on July 19 of the same year, stipulating terms for cooperation in the agriculture sector. It is one of several agreements that aim to improve trade and communication between the EU and Morocco.

The European Commission’s first Assessment Report of the Agreement, published Thursday, highlights “the emergence of a new dynamic and of a positive and constructive dialogue in the mutual interest of both partners,” Morocco’s state media reported. The report confirms that, despite the COVID-19 crisis, the Morocco-EU agriculture agreement’s implementation has concretely benefited the population of the country’s southern provinces.

The rise of such formal agreements underline the strategic importance of Morocco and recognize its efforts in developing Western Sahara and increasing the living standards of the people living there. Such recognition helps lay to rest various rumors and misinformation Polisario and other agents of unrest consistently spread.

While Morocco seeks to increase cooperation and diplomatic ties with the EU, and beyond, Polisario continues to attempt to discredit the hard work through falsified footage and propaganda.

Nonetheless, such attempts fail to have the desired effect, as Morocco enjoys economic and infrastructural development and growing international recognition as a reliable diplomatic partner.

Beyond agriculture, Morocco was the recipient of €169 million from the EU as a part of its COVID-19 support package, and is working with Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on “comprehensive migration partnerships including legal pathways to the EU [and the] fight against migrant smuggling.”

Such cooperation only shows that the EU stands by Morocco and its leadership, painting a very different picture than the one rivals such as Algeria desire.