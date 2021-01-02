Marco Verratti Celebrates New Year, Proposes to Girlfriend in Marrakesh

Like his PSG teammate and French international Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti also chose Marrakech to celebrate his new year.

Football star Marco Verratti spent his new year in Marrakesh accompanied by his sweetheart, famous French model Jessica Aidi, and took the chance to make his marriage proposal in Morocco’s red city.

The happy Paris Saint-Germain player and his loved- by-millions model girlfriend took to social media to share their special news with fans and supporters.

In several, beautiful photos the couple posted on social media, the two are seen wearing traditional Moroccan clothes. In one of the photos, Aidi is wearing a beautiful white kaftan decorated with golden embroidery.

Marco Verratti was not the only Paris Saint-Germain player that chose the touristic city of Marrakech to celebrate the New Year and spend his short break. His famous PSG teammate and French international Kylian Mbappé also visited Morocco’s red city to take advantage of his short break and rejuvenate before the national championship and UEFA Champion League.

Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappé. Photo: Instagram

In pictures shared on Instagram, we see both players celebrating New Year’s Eve posing next to a giant white cake.

Born in 1992 in Pescara, Italy, Marco Verratti is a gifted footballer who plays as a central midfielder for French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Italy national team.

The Italian football player first started his career with Italian club Pescara in 2008, where he rapidly became one of the best young midfielders in Europe, helping his team win the 2011-12 Serie B title and winning the 2012 Bravo award.

In July 2012, Verrati moved to play for the French team Paris Saint-Germain, where he won seven Ligue 1 titles from 2013 to 2020, among other domestic and individual trophies.

Verratti represented Italy’s under 21 football team at the 2013 UEFA European U21 Championship, where they won a runners-up medal. The football player also represented his country at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

With his impressive performances for PSG and his numerous appearances with the Italian national team, the 28-year-old player has established himself among the world’s best, most creative players. He is famous for his passing ability, vision, and control.