Following the provinces of Essaouira and Taroudant, Errachidia has started taking necessary measures to prepare for Morocco’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Spread the love

The Moroccan province of Errachidia has started preparing for the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 that will take place in the next few days. The province is reported to have mobilized 168 health professionals to carry out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Moulay M’hamed, the director of health in the Errachidia province, told Morocco’s state media that the health professionals mobilized in the province include doctors, nurses, administrative staff, technicians, and assistants.

The region has mobilized a total of 84 vaccination stations, including mobile units. Each doctor will be in charge of supervising the vaccination operation in four to five units across the province of Errachidia, in preparation for the vaccination campaign launch.

During the vaccination campaign, there will be rooms dedicated to vaccination, while others will be dedicated to recovery and registration for the second stage of vaccination.

Last month, the province of Taroudant began similar preparations. As well as tightening preventive measures as COVID-19 cases increased in the region, Taroudant authorities mobilized 120 health centers for the coming vaccination campaign.

Health authorities in Essaouira have also begun making the necessary preparations for the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 by mobilizing 68 vaccination stations around the commune of Essaouira. At the city level, meanwhile, Essaouira is preparing to dispatch 72 medical teams that include 183 nurses, 23 doctors, as well as members of red Crescent (CRM) and students from the Higher Institute of Nursing Professions (ISPITS).

On Thursday this week, Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb called on Moroccans to fully respect the country’s planned measures to ensure a successful vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Without revealing an exact launching date, the minister also announced that the vaccination campaign will start in the coming days.

Due to the gap period between the two required doses of the vaccine, Moroccans will have to take two vaccinations separated by several weeks and continue to follow regulations to prevent COVID-19 contamination.

In its latest update, Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 1,777 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44,970.