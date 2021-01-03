Moroccan Football Legend Larbi Chicha Dies at 86

The former football player also served as a sports journalist, writing several stories on the national football for French-speaking Al Maghrib newspaper.

Rabat – Former Moroccan international football player Larbi Chicha died on Sunday at the age of 86.

Morocco’s Mohammed VI Foundation of Sports Champions announced the news, saying the former player died in the city of Kenitra, near Rabat.

The former player debuted his youth career with the Moroccan Sports Union and Racing de Casablanca, before impressing in his professional career with both the Moroccan national team and a number of foreign clubs..

The football player also represented Morocco’s national team on several occasions and was among the best players of the A team established in 1957, under the leadership of Larbi Benmbarek and Kacem El Kacimi.

At the international level, Larbi Chicha also played for Olympique de Marseille in the mid-1950s.

After his international professional career, Larbi Chicha returned to Morocco to start his coaching experience.

As a manager, Larbi Chicha coached Hassania Agadir, AS Sale, CODM and Renaissance Settat, before training clubs in Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and Switzerland.

In addition to his dribbling and coaching skills, Larbi Chicha also is also known in Morocco’s footballing landscape for his refined style in sports journalism.

As a sports journalist, Larbi Chicha wrote several articles on national football for Al Maghrib news paper.

