Morocco’s Total Confirmed COVID-19 Infections Exceed 440,000

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,005 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

As of January 3, Morocco has had a total of 443,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases.



Morocco’s health authorities announced 1,225 recoveries, adding to a total of 413,393 recoveries since the outbreak began.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 33 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 7,485.

Morocco currently counts 22,268 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,102 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 89 who are under intubation and 701 under non-invasive ventilation.



Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 312 new COVID-19 cases and 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 152 new cases and three deaths, followed by Souss-Massa (129 cases, one death), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (110 cases, five deaths) and Marrakech-Safi (98 cases, four deaths).

The regions of Fez-Meknes (62 cases, five deaths), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (42 cases), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (28 cases, two deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (25 cases) Draa-Tafilalet (19 cases, two deaths), the Oriental region (16 cases), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (12 cases) have all recorded less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate maintains a steady 93,3%, while the rate of death is at 1.7%.