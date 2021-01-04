US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker to Visit Morocco

Spread the love

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker is scheduling a visit to Morocco, Jordan, and Algeria.

The regional trip will take place from January 3-13, the US Department of State announced in a statement on Sunday.

The statement added that the visit will underscore the US “deep commitment” to boost economic prosperity, stability, and peace in the Middle East and North Africa.

Schenker’s visit comes three months after his official trip to Morocco in October.

During his October visit, Schenker announced the US decision to establish a new Consulate General in Casablanca.

The new diplomatic representation will cost $312 million, Shcneker said

The decision to build the new consulate seeks to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the American legation in Tangier which opened in 182. The building was the first American diplomatic property outside the US.

Schenker’s visit comes a month after the US decision to recognize Morocco’s territorial integrity over Western Sahara.

The decision further strengthened Morocco-US relations, with the two countries vowing to boost cooperation in a wide range of fields.

Following President Trump’s Western Sahara announcement, the US administration unveiled plans to finance investments worth at least $3 billion over the next four years in Morocco.

On December 22, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) about the investments during an audience with King Mohammed VI at the Royal Palace in Rabat.

The audience also marked the signing of a “Joint Declaration” between Morocco, the US, and Israel.

During the event, the US announced the future opening of a Prosper Africa Office in Morocco, an initiative looking to support and promote trade between Africa and the US.

The Morocco-based office will cover the whole North Africa area, serving as a representation in the region.

Under the initiative, Washington pledged to provide $1 billion to support trade between the US and North Africa.

The decision confirms Morocco’s position as an investment hub and a bridge linking Africa and other continents.

DFC’s CEO Adam Boehler said that Morocco’s leadership in the “continent, combined with its vibrant and growing economy, make the country an ideal base for Prosper Africa as well as create exciting opportunities for DFC investment.”

He also noted the strategic importance of cementing US-Morocco ties. “We look forward to deepening this partnership.”

Morocco and the US have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) operational since 2006.

Since its entry into effect, the FTA has boosted trade between the two countries. US-Morocco trade increased to $18 billion in 2011, up from $79 million in 2005.

According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, “Morocco is now the 55th largest export market for U.S. goods.”