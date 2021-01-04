Hakimi: My Biggest Emotion Was Playing 2018 World Cup with Morocco

A key player for Morocco and Inter Milan, Hakimi's consistent brilliance has caught the attention of most football watchers in recent years

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s international football player Achraf Hakimi is receiving applauds for his spectacular performances with his club Inter Milan.

Hakimi shares mutual love for his Italian club and the city of Milan as a whole.

In an interview with Sempre Milan, Hakimi suggested he has fallen in love with the city.

The Moroccan footballer also spoke of his appreciation of Italian culture, saying that has been doing his best to blend in and be well-versed in Italian culture. “I’ll learn more about it as time passes but one thing I love is definitely the pasta,” he said.

Speaking of his experience with Real Madrid in Spain, the Moroccan football player said he loved the food and people in Madrid, where his family is based.

Hakimi is born to a Moroccan mother and father, who are based in Spaised.

The football player played for Spanish giant Real Madrid, before joining Inter Milan for a five year contract.

Even as he is living his dream of playing professional football and being among the best of his generation, Achraf Hakimi still harbors even bigger dreams. The dream, he argued, remains to be as brilliant as he can be and win as many trophies as possible.

“Playing football has always been my biggest ambition since I was a child, playing for the fans and for my national team.”

Hakimi is one of Morocco’s Atlas Lions’ best and most consistent performers.

Read also: Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech Feature in 2020 African Team of the Year

The Inter Milan star played a crucial part in Morocco’s national team’s participation in the 2018 World Cup. That emotional-laden World Cup summer remains one of his career’s most memorable moments.

“One of the biggest emotions I’ve experienced in my career was playing the 2018 World Cup,” he said.

In the interview, Hakimi also revealed he has a playlist that he listens to fire him up.

Hakimi is also proud of being the fastest football player in his squad.

“As for the fastest player. I think it’s probably me! Besides me … Romelu Lukaku.”

In addition to his growing status within the Inter Milan squad and among the Italian club’s fans, Hakimi’s consistent brilliance has caught the attention of most football watchers in recent years.

In December, ESPN ranked Hakimi as world football’s second best-right back.

This year, Hakimi featured in French magazine France Football’s 2020 African team of the Year.

The 2020 African team of the Year also includes Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech, who joined Chelsea last year after spectacular performances with Ajax.

Haimi and Zieych are also competing for France Football’s 2020 Best Maghreb Player award.