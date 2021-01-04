COVID-19 Deaths in Morocco Exceed 7,500 With 53 Fatalities in 24 Hours

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 656 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 443,802 as of Monday, January 4, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 1,579 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 414,972. The number represents a national recovery rate of 93.5%.

In the past 24 hours, 53 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 7,538 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 21,292 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,169 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 84 who are under intubation and 690 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 7,858 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, including 7,202 that came back negative. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have excluded 4,063,490 suspected COVID-19 cases.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 175 new COVID-19 cases and 27 coronavirus-related deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra comes second, with 127 new cases and six deaths, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (109 cases, three deaths), Souss-Massa (102 cases, two deaths), and Fez-Meknes (45 cases, four deaths).

The regions of the Oriental (33 cases, no deaths), Marrakech-Safi (29 cases, two deaths), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (26 cases, six deaths) have recorded less than 50 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (four cases), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (four cases), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (one case, one death), and the southeastern region of Draa-Tafilalet (one case, two deaths) are the least affected in the country.