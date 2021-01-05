US Accreditation Agency Commends Morocco’s Al Akhawayn University

Spread the love

Rabat – The New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), a US accrediting commission that provides institutional evaluation of higher education institutions, has praised the work of Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane (AUI).

In its latest report, the agency described AUI as “an academic institution recognized internationally for its practices that address the challenges of higher education in the 21st century.” Al Akhawayn University, the report added, “could now aspire to a new phase of excellence.”

As part of its strategic plan 2020-2025, Al Akhawayn is currently deploying new courses focused on technology and digital skills. These include programs in artificial intelligence and robotics, digital transformation, Big Data analysis, and technologies for the financial sector (Fintechs).

AUI president Ahmed Bensaid explained in a press release that the university aims to play a pioneering role in the development of these recent innovations and the changes brought about by the 21st century. The goal of the university, he argued, is to become “the flagship institution that carries the torch of these innovations and this excellence in the MENA region and in Africa.”

With the same objective, Al Akhawayn University says it has implemented new international partnerships to boost the entrepreneurship drive of its students. Its School of Business Administration has just entered into a partnership with Africa Business School, Columbia University Engineering School, Columbia University Business School.

The university is also collaborating with Impact for Development, and Open Startup International to launch the first edition of “Open Startup Morocco.”

AUI says the platform is designed to be a driver of innovation and capacity building through entrepreneurial education and cross-cultural exchange between startups in the United States and Morocco. The program also aims to bring together teams of high-potential students from Moroccan public and private institutions in a multidisciplinary and multi-regional approach.

In addition, Al Akhawayn is part of the Explorer Program, an innovation-oriented program developed by the University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P) in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Explorer is a curriculum that provides entrepreneurial education, mentoring, and potential funding opportunities to a community of aspiring innovators, entrepreneurs, and educators who wish to have an impact on the landscape of Moroccan, African, and global entrepreneurship.

A 2018 rating by QS Arab Region University Ranking placed Al Akhawayn University of Ifrane as the 44th best university in the Arab world, and first in Morocco. The recent recognition by NECHE comes to reinforce the position of AUI as a leading university in the region and a rising institution on the international scene of academic excellence.