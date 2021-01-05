The cooperation is part of China and Morocco’s commitment to boosting their bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Rabat – Morocco’s state-owned phosphate and fertilizer group OCP and China’s Hubei Forbon Technology have established a joint venture in research and development, with an eye on new generations of fertilizer solutions and “smart agriculture.”

OCP and Hubei Forbon technology signed their joint venture agreement on Monday, January 4.

The joint venture will be headquartered in the East Lake New Technology Development Zone in Wuhan, China. The agreement will grant the venture access to the Chinese innovation ecosystem, one of the “most dynamic in terms of R&D in agriculture,” announced a joint statement from OCP and Hubei Forbon Technology.

Under the agreement, OCP and Forbon seek to establish a global cooperation to develop new generations of fertilizer and digital solutions for agriculture.

The statement added that the partnership will benefit from an ecosystem of innovation of the Biolake Park in Optic Valley to explore sustainable agricultural solutions. The collaboration seeks to provide farmers with customized solutions and digital services.

Soufiyane El Kassi, Chief Growth Officer of OCP, said that the Moroccan company has “put innovation as a cornerstone of its growth strategy as illustrated by the ecosystem approach we have built together with the UM6P (Mohammed VI Polytechnic University).”

El Kassi also expressed his satisfaction with the choice of Wuhan as the headquarters of the joint venture. He described the Chinese region as a hotbed of innovation and creativity.

Wuhan is home to some “of the largest and most dynamic networks of professionals involved in innovation as well as leading universities and research centers in China, working on the future of agriculture,” he said.

For his part, Chairman & CEO of Forbon Wang Renzong argued that his company and OCP share the same vision and ambition for the future of agriculture.

Both officials insisted that the cooperation between their two companies reflect the commitment of Chinese companies to explore cooperation with Moroccan counterparts. The cooperation is part of the commitment from both China and Morocco to see their cooperation grow in different fields.

OCP’s presence in Africa

As global leader in the fertilizer sector, OCP is increasingly shifting its focus to Africa. In recent years, the Moroccan company has teamed up with several African governments to achieve food security.

OCP Africa’s most recent continental contributions include investments in smart and sustainable agriculture, as well as assisting local farmers in boosting their productivity.

In November 2020, the group announced that it established a platform to ensure expertise sharing between African researchers and the company’s partners on soil mapping.

The project is part of OCP’s actions in the continent to promote the creation of decision-support tools in agriculture

The foundation also supports African farmers through the development of fertilization recommendations.

The company has equipped 17 mobile laboratories to ensure sustainable and resilient agriculture in Africa.



Data from August 2020 show the group as the first in Africa in terms of fertilizer exports, with a continental market share of 58%. The company’s fertilizers exports reached nine million tonnes in 2019, benefiting from an increased demand in America and Europe.