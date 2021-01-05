Make sure to keep yourself cozy and warm as heavy rainfalls will continue throughout the week.

Rabat – Morocco’s weather office warn of another strong wave of gusts of wind and rainfalls for Wednesday and Thursday.

The General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) issued an orange weather notice, forecasting heavy and stormy rainfalls, starting today until Thursday in several provinces across Morocco.

DMN forecasts strong gusts of wind ranging between 70 to 85 kilometer per hour for the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, El Jadida, Essaouira, Safi, Sidi Bennour and Youssoufia on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 23:00 p.m.

The same weather conditions will hit Al Haouz, Al Hoceima, Assa-Zag, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, El Jadida, Errachidia, Es-Semara, Essaouira, Fahs-Anjra, Figuig, Guelmim, Laâyoune, Larache, M’diq, Fnideq, Ouarzazate, Ouezzane, Safi, Sidi Bennour, Sidi Ifni, Tan-Tan, Tanger-Assilah, Tarfaya, Taroudant, Tata, Tétouan, Tinghir, Tiznit, Youssoufia and Zagora on Thursday from 00:00 to 23:00 p.m.

For the provinces of Safi, Essaouira, El Jadida, Sidi Bennour, Ouarzazate, Midelt, Khénifra and Ifrane, there will be fairly strong gusts of wind between 60 to 70 kilometers per hour on Tuesday afternoon and at night.

Heavy and stormy showers are also expected on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in E Jadida, Nouasser and Berrechid.

Similar rainfalls will hit the provinces of Taza, Taounate, Moulay. Yaacoub, Meknes, Fes, El Hajeb, Sefrou, Ifrane, Khénifra, Khemisset, El Jadida, Safi, Sidi Bennour, Settat and Berrechid from Tuesday at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Heavy and sometimes stormy showers are also expected from Wednesday at 5 p.m. to Thursday at 10 a.m. in the provinces of Tangier-Asilah, Fahs-Anjra, M’diq-Fnideq, Chefchaouen, Tétouan, Larache, Agadir-Ida-Ou Tanane, Taroudant, Inezgane, Ait-Melloul and Essaouira.

The weather office is also expecting moderate rains in the provinces of Mediouna, Casablanca, Mohammedia and Benslimane this afternoon.

