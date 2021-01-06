Weather Alert: Strong Thunderstorms to Continue in Morocco

The weather office issued several special notices of orange level, announcing rainfalls, thunderstorms, and cold waves across Morocco throughout the week.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s weather office has issued a red special notice, forecasting locally strong thunderstorms ranging between 110 and 130 millimeters.

The strong thunderstorms are expected from Wednesday 6 p.m. to Friday 6 p.m. in the provinces of Tangier-Asilah, Fahs-Anjra, M’diq-Fnideq, Chefchaouen, Tetouan, Larache, Safi, and the reliefs of Al Hoceima, Taroudant and Al Haoz.

The weather alert also predicts strong thunderstorms and gusts of wind from today to Friday in several provinces across the country.

Locally strong orange-level thunderstorms ranging between 50 to 70 millimeters will affect the provinces of Agadir-Ida-Outanane, Inezgane-Ait-Melloul, Chtouka-Ait-Baha, Essaouira, Chichaoua from Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. to Friday at 6:00 p.m.

The same weather will affect Sidi Bennour, El Jadida, Berrechid, Nouasser, Casablanca, Mediouna, Mohammedia, Benslimane, Skhirat-Temara, Rabat, Salé, Khemisset, Kenitra, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Ouezzane and Taounate.

The weather office warned that thunderstorms can be locally accompanied by hailstorms.

Another cold snap and strong gusts of wind ranging between 100 to 120 kilometers per hour will engulf the provinces of Essaouira, Chichaoua, Al Haouz, Azilal, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Midelt, Errachidia and Figuig on Friday.

In addition, strong gusts of orange-level wind ranging between 75 to 90 kilometer per hour are expected today in the provinces of Chichaoua, El Jadida, Essaouira, Safi, Sidi Bennour and Youssoufia.

Read Also: Special Weather Report Warns of Coming Snowfalls, Coldwaves in Morocco

The same weather condition will hit provinces of Al Haouz, Assa-Zag, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Casablanca, Berrechid, Mediouna, Mohammedia, Nouaceur, Benslimane, Settat, El Jadida, Errachidia, Essaouira, Fahs-Anjra, Larache, M’diq-Fnideq , Midelt, Ouarzazate, Safi, Sidi Bennour, Tanger-Assilah, Tarfaya, Taroudant, Tinghir, Youssoufia and Zagora on Thursday.

Cold weather is also expected Friday in the provinces of Safi, Jerada and Agadir-Ida-Outanane.

Heavy rainfalls have seriously damaged infrastructure in major cities, including Casablanca, where floods caused significant damage to roads, tunnels, and tramway vehicles.