French TV Channel TF1 Celebrates Beauty of Morocco's Oualidia

The small coastal city is described as the pearl of the Atlantic ocean.

Rabat – For its latest weekend news edition, the French television network TF1 dedicated a five-minute segment to the beauty of Oualidia, a fishermen’s village located on Morocco’s southern Atlantic coast.

Titled “Morocco’s new paradise,” the segment celebrates the Moroccan village as an unmissable destination for surfers and lovers of water sports. In fact, a local surf school is the first and oldest surf center in Morocco. “Surf Land” trained Ramzi Boukhiam, the Moroccan soon-to-be Olympic surfer.

The city is quickly becoming a tourist hot-spot, with multiple luxurious hotels and seaside resorts offering their visitors breath-taking views of the Atlantic ocean.

Tourists can be seen riding the waves or enjoying the city’s blue lagoon by boat ride. The village harbors many surprises for lovers of the ocean, adds the segment. In Oualidia, tourists can partake in dolphin and whale watching activities.

The program recalls that Oualidia is above all known for its freshly picked oysters. The village produces more than 250 tons of oysters per year and exports around 30% of its produce.

The area around the lagoon is lined with local agricultural plots and a few salt mines farther north. Oualidia is also a vital ecosystem for migratory birds. The major challenge of the coming years will be to protect this unique lagoon city, to find the right balance between mass tourism and respect for the environment, concludes TF1’s segment.

The French television channel has featured several programs that highlight Morocco’s diversity as a travel destination. In an April 2019 report, TF1 showcased the historically rich city of Fez.