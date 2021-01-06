US Touts Cooperation With Morocco to Ensure Regional Peace

Ambassador David Fischer and the president of Morocco’s national museums discussed holding a Moroccan exhibition in the US.

Rabat – US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer said the recent developments in the US-Morocco relations are the “ideal way” to boost regional peace and prosperity.

Fischer told Morocco’s state media that both Morocco and the US have been clear about their beliefs when it comes to preserving stability and peace in the MENA.

Speaking of his country’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Wesern Sahara, the ambassador said he is proud of the move. As far as Fisher is concerned, the US western Sahara decision is part of a broader agenda of promoting prosperity and peace-building in the MENA region.

The US recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara on December 10.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation in which he recalled that Morocco was the first to recognize the newly-independent US.

Following President Trump’s proclamation, the US also announced its decision to open a consulate in Morocco’s Dakhla.

Ambassador Fischer made his remarks following a meeting with Mehdi Qotbi, the president of the Moroccan National Museum Foundation (FNM).

During the meeting, Fischer and Qotbi discussed culture and art related topics, notably the possibility of a Moroccan exhibition in the US and other countries.

“This exhibition will aim to strengthen the friendship between the Moroccan and American peoples through a better knowledge of our history and of living together,” Qotbi said.

He emphasized that culture is the best way to understand and know each other.

“We are discussing so that Moroccans can also get to know the great American people more,” Qotbi said.