Morocco to Cancel 109 Vocational Training Courses for Lack of Jobs

Morocco’s Ministry of Education is set to cancel 109 vocational training courses currently provided in training centers across the country for their incompatibility with the domestic job market.

Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi made the announcement during a session at the House of Councillors on Tuesday, January 5.

“We will remove 109 existing training courses for their inability to offer employment opportunities for graduates,” he said.

The cancellation of the training courses would leave only 15% of the currently available courses unchanged, Amzazi announced.

To replace the cancelled courses, the Ministry of Education and the Office of Vocational Training and Job Promotion (OFPPT) said they will develop new courses that are better adapted to the job market.

According to Amzazi, the new vocational training courses will make up 42% of the training offered in OFPPT centers. Meanwhile, 43% of the available courses will undergo some changes in order to better prepare learners for the labor market.

“The needs of the labor market are some of the most complex equations because they are constantly changing,” the minister said.

The new vocational training courses to be implemented will cover the sectors of health, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, agriculture, crafts, and fishing, he announced.

Amzazi, however, did not specify the sectors affected by the cancellation of training courses.

The Ministry of Education and OFPPT will hold regular meetings to identify the changes in the domestic job market and adapt the training courses, the minister promised.

In 2020, the two institutions carried out five studies about the most in-demand jobs in the country, he added, announcing that their results will soon be published.

Vocational training is one of the main paths that young highschool graduates in Morocco can pursue. There are currently more than 360 public vocational training centers in the country with a total capacity of 500,000 learners.