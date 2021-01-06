54,000 ‘Habous’ Tenants Received Rent Exemption During Lockdown

The minister of Islamic affairs has answered questions regarding Morocco's “Habous” properties and the obstacles that hinder the ministry from reopening mosques

Rabat – Minister of Islamic Affairs Ahmed Taoufiq announced Monday that more than 54,000 tenants were exempted from their monthly lease during the country’s national lockdown.

Taoufiq reported to the House of Representatives on the king’s order to exempt particular tenants during the April lockdown.

The royal order is related to Morocco’s “Habous” properties that are intended for commerce, workmanship, services and housing.

The minister elaborated on this issue in the parliament’s Chamber of Representatives. He explained that the exemption concerned 58,496 properties and benefited 54,665 tenants during the 4 months lockdown period.

Taoufiq noted that the exoneration cost a total of 113 million dirhams (12,858,767 US dollars).

Taoufiq added that the ministry will take into consideration the post-COVID 19 economic impact on people. Depending on the gravity of the crisis’ impact the government will provide Habous tenants that did not qualify for an exemption more time to pay for their accumulated outstanding obligations to the Ministry. He added that the department is going to avoid evicting people from their properties.

Closed mosques

During the Chamber session, the minister answered a question asked by the Istiqlal group concerning a number of closed mosques. Taoufiq replied that 4,896 technical analyses were conducted on mosques at a total cost of 148 million dirhams (40 million dollars), and only 1,096 passed the test and can be reopened.

The other mosques are under rehabilitation and some are waiting to receive the authorization to reopen.

Approximately 160 to 240 mosques are closed every year because of technical issues, “we are doing our best to find solutions”, Taoufiq concluded.