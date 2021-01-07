Royal Air Maroc to Launch New Flights From Casablanca To Dubai

Royal Air Maroc will operate three flights per week that will link Casablanca to Dubai every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday

Morocco’s largest airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) will launch a new direct air route linking Morocco’s economic capital, Casablanca to Dubai The flights will start from March 28, 2021, the airline announced in a press release on Wednesday 6.

Royal Air Maroc is Morocco’s national carrier, owned by the kingdom’s government with its headquarter situated in Casablanca-Anfa Airport. Royal Air Maroc operates a domestic network in Morocco, international flights to Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America, as well as occasional charter flights that include Hajj services.

Royal Air Maroc will operate three flights per week that will link Casablanca to Dubai every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, with a flight time of seven and a half hours.

In the press release, the carrier noted that the flight’s take-off from Casablanca will be scheduled at 20:05 (Moroccan time) and arrive in Dubai at 06:35 a.m. (local time).

As for the flights that will take off from Dubai, they will be scheduled every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with a flight time of eight hours. RAM flights will take off from Dubai at 08:35 and arrive in Casablanca at 13:35.

The national airlinewill be using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to operate the Casablanca-Dubai flights. The airline noted that the aircraft is Boeing’s latest-generation model which it states is fuel efficient while offering excellent comfort and safety.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the airline’s travelers flying to Morocco should be prepared to present results of a negative COVID-19 PCR test conducted within the prior 72 hours when checking-in.

Royal Air Maroc’s COVID-19 measures started in November 2020. The carrier’s new measure exempts children under the age of 11, who do not need testing to fly with the airline, while the serological test is no longer required.

Despite the COVID-19 state of health emergency and Morocco’s strict preventive measure to curb the spread of the virus, several other airlines are operating flights to and from Morocco in addition to Royal Air Maroc and Air Arabia Maroc.

The two airlines have operated special flights since Morocco’s lockdown eased up in June for Moroccans residing abroad, Moroccans stranded abroad, residents in Morocco, and tourists.