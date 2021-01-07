Casablanca’s Franklin Roosevelt Starbucks Among World’s ‘Most Beautiful’

The Franklin Roosevelt Villa Starbucks in Casablanca is one of the nine most beautiful Starbucks coffee shops out of the 30,000 around the world.

Rabat – The app “Revue” has ranked Starbucks in Franklin Roosevelt Villa in Casablanca, Morocco, amongst the nine most beautiful Starbucks in the world.

Revue is a social media app that provides a user-friendly platform for users to review, rate, and comment on any content, conversation, or trending topic. The app contains a variety of categories from travel to food to gadgets.

In a recent article, Revue highlighted the nine most beautiful Starbucks around the world based on great customer service and a unique environment that offers visitors a “one-of-a-kind experience.”

Starbucks is the largest American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves and has nine locations across Morocco. Many consider the brand the United States’ second wave of coffee culture.

As of early 2020, the company operated over 30,000 coffee shops in more than 70 countries, serving hot and cold drinks, whole bean coffee, micro-ground instant coffee, espresso, caffe latte, fresh juices, pastries, and also snacks such as chips and crackers.

Other Starbucks locations in Revue’s top nine most beautiful include coffee shops in Tokyo, France, Dubai, and Istanbul, among others. The Franklin Roosevelt Villa Starbucks is the only one in Africa to feature on the list.

Located on Massira Boulevard, the Franklin Roosevelt Starbucks coffee shop is famous amongst Casablanca locals and many tourists who crave a good Starbucks beverage in a unique environment that mixes Moroccan and French designs.

The main bar is in the coffee shop’s center with a rich European design translated into clean lines and sophisticated elegance. The shop opens up into a series of rooms. Each one has its own unique decoration that distinguishes it from the next, blending a modern look with a vintage style.

Casablanca’s Franklin Roosevelt Villa Starbucks also offers outdoor seating in a green and luscious landscape with its various plants offering a modern Mediterranean touch.

The multiple settings with different styles and decor give Starbucks lovers the chance to choose where they are most comfortable, which adds value to their experience.

