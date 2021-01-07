Morocco’s Transport Ministry Urges Road Caution Amid Heavy Rainstorms

To ensure safety, the ministry is advising road users to avoid travel in several provinces except in cases of emergency.

Morocco’s Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics, and Water urges road users to postpone their trips through many Moroccan provinces due to forecasts of heavy rainstorms and thunderstorms.

The ministry’s announcement came in a statement it issued on Wednesday, January 6. It followed a special weather bulletin from the General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN), warning of rainstorms and thunderstorms starting Wednesday in several provinces across Morocco.

These include Tangier-Asilah, Fahs-Anjra, Mdiq-Fnideq, Chefchaouen, Tetouan, Larache, Safi, Agadir-Ida-Outanane, Inezgane-Ait-Melloul, Chtouka-Ait-Baha, Essaouira, Chichaoua, Sidi Bennour, El Jadida, Berrechid, Nouasser, Casablanca, Mediouna, Mohammedia, Ben Slimane, Skhirat-Temara, Rabat, Sale, Khemisset, Kenitra, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Ouezzane, Taounate, and the reliefs of Al Hoceima, Taroudant, and Al Haouz.

“Some roads in these provinces may experience traffic disruptions,” the source says.

In such weather conditions and to ensure the safety of all, during the period of heavy rainstorms, Morocco’s transport ministry urges road users to only travel through these provinces in case of unavoidable emergencies, to avoid overnight travel, and to prepare themselves before travel by checking the mechanical condition of their vehicles.

It also calls on citizens to be vigilant, especially on road sections that are likely to experience submersion or flooding. The statement warns road users against speeding, in addition to respecting the safety distance between vehicles.

The statement concludes that the ministry remains available 24 hours a day to provide citizens with the necessary information on road conditions. It will regularly post updates on its website and on its official Facebook page.

