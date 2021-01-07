Morocco Records 1,597 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 27 Deaths

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,597 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 448,678 as of Thursday, January 7, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 1,825 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 420,569. The number represents a national recovery rate of 93.7%.

In the past 24 hours, 27 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 7,645 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 20,464 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,100 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 75 who are under intubation and 623 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 18,378 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, including 16,781 that came back negative. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have excluded 4,111,076 suspected COVID-19 cases.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 548 new COVID-19 cases and four coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 356 new cases and seven deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (246 cases, four deaths), Marrakech-Safi (101 cases, two deaths), Souss-Massa (92 cases, no deaths), the Oriental region (68 cases, one death), and Fez-Meknes (62 cases, two deaths).

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (41 cases, two deaths), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (29 cases, five deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (25 cases), Guelmim-Oued Noun (16 cases), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (13 cases) have all recorded less than 50 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s three southernmost regions did not record any coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.