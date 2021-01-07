National Electricity Office: Wind Farm in Morocco’s Midelt Complete

Spread the love

Agadir – Morocco’s National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) has unveiled a new wind farm near Midelt, approximately 150 kilometers south of Fez.

The complex covers an area of approximately 2,300 hectares, ONEE announced on Wednesday. Built over a period of 24 months and with a budget of MAD 2.5 billion ($284,000,000), the Midelt wind farm is part of Morocco’s Integrated Wind Farm program. The initiative, which aims to build a wind farm network with a combined 850 megawatt (MW) capacity by 2023, also includes plans for complexes in Boujdour, Tiskrad, and Essaouira.

The Midelt wind farm boasts a capacity of 210 megawatts, and is part of “implementation of the Royal Vision to guarantee the security of our country’s energy supply, in particular one based on renewable energy,” according to the ONEE press release.



The Integrated Wind Program is part of Morocco’s vision for the promotion of renewable energy, aiming for 52% of electrical power production in the country to come from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Morocco employs wind energy as one part of a multifaceted approach to renewable energy. An energy transition leader, Morocco is home to the NOOR Solar Complex, the world’s largest concentrated solar power plant.