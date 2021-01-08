CIA Adopts Integral Map of Morocco in World Factbook Database

Spread the love

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the largest foreign intelligence service in the world, has adopted the undivided map of Morocco, which includes Western Sahara, in its World Factbook online database.

The CIA World Factbook is an online database and annual publication that contains factsheets about all countries in the world.

The US agency has so far updated the official map of Morocco. However, it is yet to update other geographical information on the country, such as the area size, the coastline length, and the total land boundaries.

The CIA World Factbook is a prominent source of geographical facts, making the updated map an important achievement for Morocco’s diplomacy that will certainly allow it to raise international awareness about the national Sahara cause.

The CIA has updated the map in response to the diplomatic breakthrough that saw the US officially recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump announced his country’s support for Morocco’s territorial integrity on December 10 after he signed a presidential proclamation to officialize the recognition.

US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer proudly unveiled his country’s new official map of Morocco two days after Trump’s announcement.

The map includes Morocco’s southern provinces as an integral part of Morocco. During the unveiling ceremony, Fischer affirmed that the US supports Morocco’s Autonomy Plan in Western Sahara as the only solution to the dispute over the region.

The US ambassador is set to inaugurate his country’s new consulate general in Dakhla, southern Morocco, on Sunday, January 10, in a move that is considered to be one of Morocco’s most important diplomatic breakthroughs in the region.

Morocco World News will be present in Dakhla on Sunday to provide live updates on this momentous occasion.