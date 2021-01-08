Gendarmerie Helicopter Rescues 5 Moroccan Shepherds Stranded by Floods

Spread the love

Morocco’s Royal Gendarmerie deployed a helicopter on Thursday to rescue five shepherds who found themselves surrounded by flood water.

A video by local news outlet Aldar.ma documented the intervention, which went viral on social networks.

The operation took place near Inezgane, one of Agadir’s suburbs. The shepherds had become stranded on a small island created by heavy rainfall.

Stormy weather caused the Souss River, located in the south of Inezgane, to overflow and turn the surrounding plains into a large pond.

According to local reports, the shepherds took their sheep to graze near the Souss River when a heavy storm began.

While trying to reach high ground, the shepherds found themselves separated from some of their sheep and stranded on a flood-created island surrounded by deep waters.

The Royal Gendarmerie launched the helicopter rescue mission as soon as witnesses informed them of the situation.

While helicopter interventions are not unheard of in Morocco, they usually attract much attention when documented in videos.

The Gendarmerie’s rescue missions that involve the use of helicopters typically take place when floods or snow block roads.

Most regions in Morocco, especially in the northern part of the country, are currently experiencing severe storms and heavy rains.

Casablanca, the country’s largest city, is witnessing massive floods that have already caused significant damage to houses, cars, and road infrastructures.