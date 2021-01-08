A2G: Euro-Moroccan Alliance Extends Cooperation to Elderly Care

Spread the love

Agadir – Paris saw on Tuesday the creation of the Euro-Moroccan Alliance of Geriatrics and Gerontology (A2G Europe Maroc). Gerontology is a multidisciplinary study of aging and the elderly which includes physical, mental, and social aspects of an aging population. Geriatrics specifically concerns the care and treatment of the elderly.

The objective of the association is to ensure that the growing elderly population of Morocco has access to appropriate quality of care.

In a press release sent out on January 4, Dr. Imad El Hafid, who chairs A2G, says the alliance brings together experts from across Europe and Morocco.

The association explains that it “draws on the experiences of experts from both shores to contribute to this collective effort and better serve the general interest.”

In 2017 Morocco’s elderly population consisted of 3.2 million people. With a life expectancy of almost 72 years, the elderly population is expected to grow to 5.8 million by 2030, and to reach 10 million by 2050.

Historically the aging population has largely experienced neglect. In 2015, according to Global AgeWatch Index, Morocco ranked among the worst places in the world for elderly people. A report from 2017 showed that nearly half of Morocco’s sick elderly could not pay for healthcare.

As Morocco’s economy and living standards grow, it also appears that more attention is going to the elderly population. A2G speaks with urgency, suggesting that “it is more than necessary today to adopt a real transversal strategy to meet the needs” of the elderly.

Amongst new diplomatic ties and trade deals, Morocco displays a long-term approach to solving internal problems. This reflects growing faith in Morocco as a stable and reliable partner.