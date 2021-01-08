Western Sahara, US to Open Consulate in Morocco’s Dakhla on Sunday

The US will also open a Prosper Africa Office on the same day. The initiative seeks to boost economic investment in the region and support two-way trade between the US and North Africa.

Rabat – The US is set to open its consulate in Dakhla, southern Morocco on Sunday, reflecting the country’s firm position regarding Western Sahara.

Morocco World News will attend the inauguration of the US consulate to provide updates on this momentous occasion.

The opening will take place a few weeks after US President Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara on December 10.

On December 22, Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser Jared Kushner flew to Morocco to emphasize his country’s decision on Western Sahara. Kushner welcomed the relations between Rabat and the US, recalling that Moroccowas the first country to recognize the newly-independent US in 1777.

The US is also set to open its “Prosper Africa” office in the southern city. The American “Prosper Africa” initiative seeks to support and promote trade between Africa and the US.

The Prosper Africa office is set to serve as a regional representation of the initiative that covers the whole of North Africa. It will provide $1 billion to support two-way trade between the US and North Africa.

“Morocco’s leadership on the continent, combined with its vibrant and growing economy, make the country an ideal base for Prosper Africa as well as create exciting opportunities for DFC investment,” said CEO of US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Adam Boehler during his visit to Morocco in December.

Morocco and DFC signed a Memorandum of Understanding on December 22. Under the agreement, the DFC seeks to invest $3 billion for projects in Morocco. The agreement will assist in financial cooperation to co-invest in projects in Sub-Saharan Africa with Moroccan partners.