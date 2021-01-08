Weather Office Forecasts Snow, Rainfall Across Morocco

Intense rainfalls started at the beginning of the week, causing property damage due to sporadic floods, including large-scale flooding in Casablanca.

Morocco’s weather office has forecasted heavy thunderstorms, snow, and strong wind in several provinces across the country .

The directorate of meteorology also expects snowfall from Saturday to Monday.

Strong thunderstorms with downpours between 40 to 70 millimeters will hit the provinces of Agadir-Ida-Outanane, Al Hoceima, Chefchaouen, Chtouka-Ait Baha and Essaouira Similar thunderstorms are predicted in Fahs-Anjra, Inzegane-Ait Melloul, Larache, M’diq-Fnideq, Ouezzane, Tangier-Asilah, Taroudant, and Tetouan from Friday at 1 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.

Rainfall estimated between 20 and 40 millimeters will hit the provinces of Azilal, Beni Mellal, Khenifra, Benslimane, Berrechid, Casablanca, Chichaoua, El Jadida, Fez, Kenitra and Mediouna. The same intense rainfall is expected in Mohammedia, Nouaceur, Rabat, Safi, Sale, Sidi Bennour, Skhirat-Temara, Taounate, and Taza during the same period.

Rainfall between 30 and 70 millimeters are expected in the provinces of Benslimane, Berrechid, Casablanca, Chefchaouen, Chtouka-Ait Baha, El Jadida, Essaouira, Kenitra, Larache, Mediouna, Mohammedia, Nouaceur, Ouezzane, Rabat, Safi, Sale, Skhirat-Temara, Tangier-Assilah, and Tiznit.

These stormy showers are predicted to be accompanied by local hail storms.

Strong gusts of 70 to 100 kilometers per hour wind are expected in the provinces of Agadir-Ida-Ou Tanane, Al Haouz, Assa-Zag, Azilal, Benslimane, Berrechid, Casablanca, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Chtouka-Ait Baha, and El Jadida.

The same weather will concern Errachidia, Essaouira, Fahs-Anjra, Figuig, Guelmim, Ifrane, Inezgane-Aït Melloul, Jerada, Larache, M’diq-Fnideq, Marrakech, Mediouna, Midelt, Mohammedia Nouaceur, Ouarzazate, Rabat, Rehamna, Safi, Sale, Settat, Sidi Bennour, Sidi Ifni, Skhirat-Temara, Tan-Tan, Taroudant, Tetouan, Tinghir, Tiznit, and Youssoufia

Snow fall in Morocco of 20 to 30 centimeters in 24 hours is predicted to hit the provinces of Al Haouz Al Hoceima, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Chechaouen, El Hajeb, Ifrane, Khenifra, Midelt, Ouarzazate, and Taroudant from Saturday to Monday.

Intense Rainfall has been ongoing since the beginning of the week. Severe downpours in some provinces have caused property damages and floods in several places, including in the city of Casablanca where one person died after rainfall caused a building to collapse.

