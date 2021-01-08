Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,543 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 450,221 as of Friday, January 8, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 1,503 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 422,072. The number represents a national recovery rate of 93.7%.

In the past 24 hours, 40 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 7,685 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 20,464 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,092 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 74 who are under intubation and 621 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 17,544 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have conducted 4,577,298 COVID-19 tests.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 515 new COVID-19 cases and eight coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 339 new cases and five deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (224 cases, five deaths), Marrakech-Safi (110 cases, three deaths), and Souss-Massa (105 cases, four deaths).

The Oriental region (96 cases, four deaths), Fez-Meknes (46 cases, three deaths), Draa-Tafilalet (40 cases, three deaths), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (26 cases, three deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (17 cases), Guelmim-Oued Noun (15 cases, two deaths), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (10 cases) have all recorded less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.