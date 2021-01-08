Casablanca-Settat Holds ‘Emergency’ Meeting 3 Days After Floods

The meeting comes days after floods caused serious damage, including the collapse of three buildings.

Rabat – The governorate of the Casablanca-Settat region convened local authorities today for an emergency meeting to discuss the impacts of the strong recent rainfalls that caused floods and property damage.

The meeting, which came three days after struggles and tragic incidents due to the floods, sought to discuss measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The city of Casablanca was among the areas that the rainfalls affected the worst.

Photos and videos viral online showed floods across the city. Some citizens shared photos of their houses sinking, while others captured images of their vehicles drowning on roads.

Local authorities, including auxiliary forces and police, attempted to help with traffic issues, but infrastructure in the city was too weak to handle the torrential downpour.

Citizens, journalists, and activists heavily lashed out at the lack of quick responses to help people directly impacted by the floods or cold snap.

Some internet users also expressed indignation in questioning why such a meeting did not take place until three days after the incident.

Citizens suggested that such meetings should have taken place immediately, calling on the government to find concrete solutions.

Moroccans also turned to Twitter and Facebook, as well as other social networks, sharing photos and dark humor to criticize the government.

Some videos have even shown young boys taking a swim in the floods in cold weather while it is raining.

Floods and heavy rainfalls also resulted in the collapse of three buildings in Casablanca.

On January 7, the roof of a traditional communal oven in the old medina in Casablanca killed one person and injured four others.

Today, two more buildings experienced the same chaos. A wall of one building came down while a second building in the same area collapsed.

Authorities are still looking for potential injured or missing people.

In response to all crises and struggles, local authorities vowed to take practical and immediate measures to improve traffic and fix water channels.

Authorities also vowed to make available all means and resources to help residents impacted by the floods.

