Morocco’s Brigade of Judicial Police also recently arrested a 57-year-old Lebanese national on grounds of fraud and identity theft.

Police in Fez this week arrested four individuals, including a woman, suspected of links with a criminal network active in the falsification of official documents, and fraud.

The General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) provided the Fez judicial police unit with detailed information that led to the arrest. The four suspects, aged 30 to 45, were arrested in operations carried out simultaneously in Fez and Meknes, Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) indicated in a press release.

One of the arrestees was under a national search notice issued by the regional brigade of the judicial police of Fez, on grounds of fraud and the use of forged documents to defraud companies of sale of new vehicles, the statement noted.

During the search operations carried out after police arrested the four individuals, authorities seized computer equipment and a printer the suspects used for their forgery activities. Police also seized several false stamps, identity documents, and vehicle ownership documents, in addition to a car with a falsified registration card.

The four suspects have been placed in police custody while investigations are ongoing to throw more light on the issue.

The news comes as Morocco’s security services show effectiveness in tackling a wide range of fraudulent activities.

On Wednesday 6, the National Brigade of Judicial Police also arrested a 57-year-old Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese national in Casablanca, on allegations of fraud and identity theft.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Lebanese man has allegedly scammed several victims in Morocco by posing as the manager of a foreign company and demanding large sums of money for fictitious employment offers.