Indonesian Jetliner Crashes Into Java Sea After Takeoff

Rabat – A few minutes after takeoff a Boeing 737 jetliner belonging to Indonesian Sriwijaya Air crashed into the Java Sea today.

Shortly after departure the plane suddenly fell almost 3 kilometers in less than a minute before crashing into the sea, according to Flightradar24.com. An Indonesian fisherman told the BBC he had witnessed the jetliner crash into the ocean.

He remarked that the debris nearly hit his fishing vessel. The plane “fell like lightning into the sea and exploded in the water,” he told the BBC.

The jetliner was carrying 62 people and suddenly went missing after departure from the Indonesian capital Jakarta. The plane flew over the city before setting course for its destination in West-Kalimantan province.

Shortly after the plan flew over the Java Sea the plane zigzagged before rapidly declining in altitude, according to radar data provided by Flightradar24.com. The disappearance of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 was confirmed by Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation this afternoon.

Much remained unclear about the jetliner after it disappeared while flying over Indonesian waters. Yet since the afternoon, eyewitnesses have confirmed the crash and presented debris of the plane along with remnants of clothes of the 62 unfortunate occupants of the Indonesian jetliner.

Search and rescue operations are underway, according to the Indonesian transportation ministry. But little hope exists if the eyewitness and radar data are correct. The jetliner did not send a distress signal to Indonesian operators at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The Associated Press reported that the plane is thought to have contained 56 passengers and 6 crew members, while the BBC reported 50 passengers including 7 children and three babies as well as 12 Sriwijaya Air crew members.

Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 was a Boeing 737-500 that had been in operation since 1994, when it made its maiden flight for Continental Airlines. The plane was sold to Sriwijaya Air in 2012.

Sriwijaya Air told the New York Times they were, “still communicating and investigating this matter and will immediately issue an official statement after obtaining the actual information.” Boeing, the plane’s maker who today received a $2.5 billion fine for its criminal negligence, said it is “monitoring the situation.”