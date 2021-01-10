US Delegation Visits Facility of Future American Consulate in Dakhla

Spread the love

Rabat – A high-level US delegation led by the Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East and North Africa David Schenker visited the location of the future American consulate general in Dakhla today.

David Schenker along with US ambassador to Morocco David Fsicher and his wife wore a Sahrawi outfit to celebrate the event and the region’s culture.

The US delegation traveled to the region to launch the official process for the opening of the US consulate facility to demonstrate the US unwavering support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The opening of the American consulate in Dakhla, southern Morocco, will take place one month after Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Earlier today, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita received the US delegation and held talks with David Shenker on the US-Morocco cooperation.

Commenting on the visit, David Fischer said the event marks another “historic milestone in more than 200 years of friendship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United States of America.”

He said that he is honored to visit the region, describing it as a beautiful and critically important event for Morocco.

“I give my sincere thanks to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, whose firm dedication to the US- Morocco friendship was essential for making today’s visit possible,” the ambassador said.

David Fischer and local authorities in the region visited several locations, including potential locations that could serve in the future as a physical US consulate in Dakhla.

Fischer emphasized that the goal of the trip is to underscore the US focus on fostering economic prosperity, peace, and stability in Morocco, especially in its southern provinces.

In a video message on the US delegation visit to Dakhla, CEO of the US International Development Finance Cooperation (DFC) Adam Boheler reiterated his country’s commitment to furthering USinvestments in economic prosperity and social development across Morocco.

“The friendship between the United States and Morocco is unbreakable, and is only growing stronger,”he said.