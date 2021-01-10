US Officials Wear Sahrawi Traditional Garments to Celebrate Visit to Dakhla

David Fischer and David Schenker both wore the Sahrawi garment to celebrate their visit to Dakhla, southern Morocco.

Rabat – Members of the US high-level delegation celebrated their visit to Dakhla, southern Morocco, by wearing traditional Sahrawi garments.

Senior US officials, including Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker, posed for photos in Sahrawi traditional clothes, paying tribute to Moroccan diversity and culture.

Also garbed in Sahrawi attire, US Ambassador David Fischer and his wife joined Schekner in his tour of southern Morocco. The diplomats spoke warmly of Morocco and Moroccan culture, especially touting the country as a strong and reliable US ally.

The visit comes to renew the US commitment to boosting bilateral cooperation with Morocco. Today, the US delegation visited the facility that will host the future American consulate in the region.

Schenen’s visit is part of Trump’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. On December 10, the US president announced unequivocal support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, suggesting that Morocco’s Autonomy Plan is the only viable path to stability and peace in Western Sahara.

Since then, US officials have repeatedly pledged to intensify bilateral relations, calling for increased US investments in the North African country, especially in its southern region.

