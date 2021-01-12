Morocco’s Interior Ministry Files Complaint Against Lawyer Mohamed Ziane

The ministry said it has the right to take legal actions against individuals offending public institutions.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Interior has filed a complaint against Moroccan lawyer and politician Mohamed Ziane for insulting national security institutions

The ministry issued a press release against Mohamed Ziane earlier today, describing the lawyer’s recent remarks as serious accusations against Moroccan public institutions.

The ministry said that it decided to initiate legal proceedings against Ziane in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

“The decision to lodge a complaint is based on concrete material facts, through which state insiuttins have been offended through the dissemination of false accusations and allegations sanctioned by the Penal Code,” the ministry said.

The statement added that its decision stems from its constitutional duty to protect and enforce the law and to deal with all offenders, “whoever they may be.”

The decision from the ministry to file a complaint against Mohamed Ziane follows its earlier response to the politician’s allegations in December 2020.

Ziane had called for the dissolution of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) and the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Earlier this month, on January 10, Ziane also accused the DGST of leaking an inappropriate video of him with a woman who is a former police officer.

In response, the interior ministry said “some people,” hinting at Mohammed Ziane, have recently attacked Morocco’s national security institutions.

“The false statements are tantamount to an outright defamation, a clear prejudice to the personal consideration of its employees, and an insult to an organized body,” the ministry argued.

The ministry said it reserves the right to take legal action against the “malicious allegations.”

The National Association of Media and Editors (ANME) also responded to Ziane’s allegations.

The association said that its affiliated companies and journalists are professionals and can differentiate between sensationalized accusations and newsworthy reporting.

The response followed Ziane’s claims that Moroccan journalists failed to investigate his allegations ofDGST “corruption” because the “media receive state subsidies.”