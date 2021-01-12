Moroccan Police Seize Packages of Cannabis Resin in Kenitra

Spread the love

Agadir – Morocco’s police seized on Monday, January 11, more than a tonne of cannabis resin aboard an international freight transport truck in Kenitra.

Authorities placed the driver, a 47-year-old man, in custody, pending the end of ongoing investigations.



The truck, which was coming from a city located in northern Morocco, was intercepted at the entrance of Kenitra (a city 40 kilometers North-East of Rabat). In a statement, Morocco’s Generation Directorate for National Security (DGSN) indicated that the truck contained 36 packages weighing a total of one ton and 120 kilograms of cannabis resin.

The news is the latest in a series of operations Morocco’s security services have launched in recent months to curb drug and human trafficking.

#مكافحة_تهريب_المخدرات

ولاية أمن القنيطرة.. إحباط عملية تهريب طن و120 كيلوغراما من مخدر الشيرا على متن شاحنة للنقل الطرقي للبضائع. pic.twitter.com/WLguNA7bD6 — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) January 11, 2021

Morocco‌ ‌seize‌d‌‌‌ ‌over‌ ‌217‌ ‌tonnes ‌of‌ ‌cannabis‌ in 2020, according to DGSN’s annual report. Last year, Moroccan police arrested over 97,564 people for their alleged involvement in drug cases, a decline of 23% compared to 2019.

Drugs such as cocaine and psychotropic tablets saw a decline in trafficking, compared to 2019, while trafficking of cannabis and related derivatives grew by 37 tonnes compared to 2019.

2020 marked a decrease for “hard drugs” seized by Moroccan police, according to the DGSN report. This, the report added, was due to precautionary measures to contain COVID-19, as well as Morocco’s strengthened approach to fight drug trafficking attempts across the country.