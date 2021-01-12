Abderrazak Hamdallah Among Top 20 Goal Scorers in 2011-2020 Decade

Spread the love

Moroccan footballer Abderrazak Hamdallah has appeared among the top 20 goal scorers of the decade in a list compiled by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Having scored a total of 237 goals between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2020, Hamdallah ranked 19th in the world.

The striker’s scoring history in the past 10 years included 173 goals in local leagues, 37 in domestic cups, 21 in international club competitions, and six with the Moroccan national team.

Successful but controversial career

Currently playing for Saudi club Al-Nassr FC, Abderrazak Hamdallah is arguably one of the best strikers in the world. His list of individual achievements is one of the most impressive among Moroccan players.

In his first season of professional football in 2011, Hamdallah finished as the second-top scorer of the Moroccan football league. The next year, he earned the top scorer title despite only playing half of the season due to his transfer to Norwegian club Aalesunds FK.

In Norway, Hamdallah earned the 2013-2014 Best Player title and finished second in the top scorers ranking.

After a two-year experience in China and finishing among the top three goal scorers of the domestic league for two consecutive years, Hamdallah began playing in the Gulf.

In 2016, while playing for Qatari club El-Jaish, the Moroccan striker became the top scorer of both the local league and the domestic cup. In 2017 and 2018, he also finished in the top three of the rankings.

Hamdallah then went on to dominate the Saudi Professional League. Following his transfer to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr FC in 2019, the Moroccan player made himself a stellar reputation by winning the Top Scorer title for two consecutive seasons.

Despite his extensive list of achievements with clubs, Abderrazak Hamdallah has been unable to fully utilize his undeniable goal scoring prowess for the benefit of the Moroccan national team.

Having regularly complained about discrimination, Hamdallah announced his international retirement in November 2019, a few months after he quit the training camp of the Atlas Lions ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF) claimed that Hamdallah left the squad due to injury. The striker, however, shared footage on social media showing that he was completely fit.

He appeared to lament favoritism in the Moroccan squad, hinting at disagreements between him and some senior members of both the team and the technical staff.

When he announced his international retirement, Hamdallah had only played 17 games and scored six goals with the Atlas Lions.

Top goal scorers in the world

The recent IFFHS list included another Moroccan striker, Youssef El-Arabi, at the 29th rank. El-Arabi earned the position by scoring 223 goals over the past decade, including 168 in local leagues, 11 in domestic cups, 28 in international club competitions, and 16 with the Atlas Lions.

The top of the list featured Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, with 550 goals. With only one goal behind Ronaldo, FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi came second.

Other strikers that scored more than 300 goals over the past decade are Robert Lewandowski (417 goals), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (340), Luis Suarez (335), Edinson Cavani (334), Neymar (327), and Sergio Aguero (302).