COVID-19: Morocco Confirms 1,345 Recoveries, 17 Deaths in 24 Hours

The number brings the total figure of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 453, 789

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 801 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

The number brings the total figure of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 453, 789 as of Monday, January 12, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 1,345 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 427, 351. The number represents a national recovery rate of 94.2%.

In the past 24 hours, 17 moore patients died of the disease. Morocco’s COVID-19-related death toll has reached 7,784 , marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 18 ,654 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,045 patients in severe or critical condition.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 274 new COVID-19 cases and seven coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second 146 cases and zero deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (132 cases and four deaths), Marrakech-Safi ( (62 and zero death), and the Oriental (54 cases and three deaths.)

The Souss-Massa region reported 41 cases and zero deaths, followed by Fez-Meknes (27 cases, zero death), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (20 cases and zero death).

Guelmim-Oued Noun reported 17 cases and one death, followed by Daraa Tafilalet (13 cases and two deaths), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (eight cases and zero death), and Laayoune Sakia El Hamra (seven cases and zero death).