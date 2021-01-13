Morocco Extends COVID-19 Night Curfew by Another Week

Spread the love

Agadir – Morocco’s government has extended the nation-wide COVID-19 night curfew by another week, opting for caution despite the country’s relatively successful efforts in curbing the virus.

Announced on Monday, December 21, the nation-wide curfew was initially set to last for three weeks.



On the evening of December 21, the Moroccan government issued a press release announcing the night curfew. Also included in the new measures was the closure of restaurants, cafes, shops, and supermarkets at 8 p.m. starting December 23. Further restrictions, such as closing all restaurants, were enforced in the cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir, and Tangier.

The extension will come into force on January 13, at 9 p.m. According to the government’s press release, the decision follows the evolution of the epidemiological situation worldwide. The document notably cited the appearance of new strains of the virus as one of the reasons behind the extension decision.



The measures follow the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Commission, maintaining the necessary means and procedures to fight against COVID-19, the government’s statement added.



It stressed the importance of following the new measures, including the closure of commercial sites by 8 p.m., the night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and the prohibition of public or private parties and gatherings.



The press release concludes that all precautionary measures previously announced will still be maintained.



Also recently, Morocco announced the extension of its state of emergency for the tenth time. Announced by Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani, the state of health emergency is to last until February 10 at 6 p.m.

As of the time of the announcement, Morocco has 18,654 active cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 427,351.