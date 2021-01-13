Two Moroccans Among African Space Industry’s Top 10 Under 30

Spread the love

Rabat – Two young Moroccan innovators, Iliass Tanouti and Imane El Khantouti, feature in Space in Africa’s’s ranking of the ten most promising young, under 30 leaders of the African space industry in 2020.

Space in Africa, the premier source of space-related news from Africa, documents recent developments and milestones in Space and Satellite segments across the continent.

The Top 10 under 30 series spotlights the profiles of the best young innovators, engineers, researchers, writers, and contributors to the Africa space industry. “These young people continue to display outstanding courage and contributions to the industry, reminding us at all times that Africa is ready to take a place in the global space market,” states the website.

Among its list of awardees, Space in Africa highlights the profiles of two outstanding Moroccans in their early twenties.

At the young age of 23, Tanouti is a space systems engineer with acquired knowledge in space entrepreneurship and space policy. He graduated in Aerospace Engineering from The University of Manchester as a top-five student.

Tanouti is conducting a study on an Earth Observation CubeSat Constellation to address the Sustainable Development Goals in the continent. He is also working on a project to raise awareness on the ethical implications technologies may have on society and the environment.

Tanouti was recently appointed as African Regional Coordinator for the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC). The young engineer’s long-term objective is to develop the first pan-African Earth Observation constellation, leveraging on Africa’s youth.

Imane El Khantouti, for her part, is currently finalizing her Aerospace engineering degree at the International University of Rabat (UIR). She has been actively involved in STEM since attending a STEM camp program in the IVY Tech community college, Fort Wayne.

She contributed to the organization of the Global Conference on Space for Emerging Countries. She is currently working as a project manager and systems engineer in the Centre Spatiale Universitaire de Grenoble in France, where she leads a group of engineering students working on “the realization and specialization” of a communication payload.

El Khantouti is also Morocco’s National Point of Contact for the Space Generation Advisory Council. She attended a scientific sub-committee organized by the UN agency’s Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS).

In August 2020, Space in Africa released the 2020 Edition of the African Space Industry Annual Report. The document found that the African space industry is considerably growing, with African governments doubling their national space program operating budgets to an estimated MAD 4.34 billion ($490 million) compared to MAD 2.21 billion ($250 million) in 2019.