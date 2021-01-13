COVID-19: Morocco Confirms 1,927 Recoveries, 26 Deaths in 24 Hours

The number brings the total figure of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 455,055

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,266 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

The number brings the total figure of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 455,055 as of Wednesday, January 13, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 1,927 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 429,278. The number represents a national recovery rate of 94,3%.

In the past 24 hours, 26 patients died of the disease. Morocco’s COVID-19-related death toll has reached 7,810, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 17,967 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,025 patients in severe or critical condition.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 620 new COVID-19 cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second with 185 cases and two deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (115 cases and four deaths), and the Orient region (68 cases and one death) Souss-Massa( (68 and one death).

The Marrakech-Safi region reported 66 cases and two deaths, followed by Laayoune Sakia El Hamra (43 cases and zero death), Fez-Meknes (35 cases, 3 deaths), and Daraa- Tafilalet (19 cases and one death).

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region registered (13 cases and zero death), followed by Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (10 cases and zero death), and Guelmim-Oued Noun reported 6 cases and two deaths.