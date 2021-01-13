Royal Air Maroc to Launch New Route Connecting Dakhla, Paris

Spread the love

Agadir – Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has just announced a new route connecting Dakhla and Paris, with the first flight taking place on February 12.

RAM said it established the route in close collaboration with the Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT). Connecting continental Europe with Dakhla, the new flight route will be the first of its kind.



There will be two flights per week, according to RAM’s press release: Tuesdays and Fridays. The flights from Paris are scheduled to leave at 9:45 a.m., arriving at 2:25 p.m., while flights departing from Dakhla are scheduled to leave at 3:25 p.m. for an arrival in Paris at 7:45 p.m.

“Royal Air Maroc has always supported Moroccan tourism. In these times of crisis, it is necessary to work together to revive this strategic sector for our country,” said Hamid Addou, the Chairman and CEO of RAM. He noted that the new route will connect France, a major source of tourism, to Dakhla, an increasingly popular tourist destination.

Airlines have scrambled to establish new flight routes in the face of a global health crisis. They have similarly attempted to revitalise interest in what were once popular tourist destinations. As they attempt to recover from the harsh repercussions of the global pandemic, airlines are determined to reach out to the limited number of people who can still afford to travel in these uncertain times.

As Morocco and Israel strengthen their ties, Casablanca-Tel Aviv has become a newly contested route, with several airlines promising flights connecting the destinations. RAM has also announced flights connecting Casablanca and Dubai, as well as intensifying its domestic flights program.