Morocco Launches Platform to Attract Spanish Tourists

The platform seeks to offer a space of communication between Moroccan and Spanish experts to boost tourism cooperation.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan National Tourism Office has created a virtual platform with the aim of attracting Spanish tourists.

Called “B2 Marruecos,” the platform seeks to promote the tourism industry in the Spanish market through online workshops. Moroccan tourism professionals hope that theirSpanish counterparts will use the platform to discuss cooperation in the field, Europa Press reported.

The platform will also provide all information and answers to the questions Spanish tourism professionals frequently ask about the Moroccan tourism industry.

“It is currently the first destination for Spanish travelers outside of Europe,” Europa Press said of Morocco, describing the country as a gateway between Europe and Africa.

This is not the first time Morocco’s tourism authority has carried out the same project. In October 2020, the country welcomed two groups of tourism professionals from the UK and Spain

The ONMT launched the initiative as part of a series of efforts to boost the country’s tourism sector, which was severely affected by COVID-19.

The trip sought to reassure Spanish and British professionals about Morocco’s measures to accelerate the tourism sector following the pandemic.

Last year, Morocco’s Directorate of Financial Studies and Forecasts (DFPF) said COVID-19 caused Morocco’s tourism sector a loss of $2 billion in the first seven months.

Read also:COVID-19 Cost Morocco’s Tourism Sector MAD 18.3 Billion By End of July

The number represents a drop of 44.1% in revenue.

The new notice on the tourism sector’s status said the revenue declined by 90.1%,especially for July of last year.

Tourist arrivals and overnight stays at classified accomodations decreased by 63.5% and 51.1%, respectively by the end of June.

In August 2020, DEPF also recorded a decline in tourism receipts by 33.2% in the first six months of the year. The number represents a loss of $1.2 billion.

COVID-19 directly impacted tourism revenue after Morocco closed its borders in mid-March and declared a state of emergency shortly after.

Morocco signed a project contract to revive its tourism sector, with 21 measures to assist the sector, which contributes 11% to the country’s GDP.

A recent report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that Morocco’s tourism sector is the fourth most impacted by the pandemic across the world.

Morocco eased lockdown restrictions in late July of last year, with a few flights of tourists having arrived from France and the UK.

Read Also: 160 French Tourists Arrive in Marrakech After Months of Travel Restrictions