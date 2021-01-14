Global Shapers Community Opens Hub in Morocco’s Laayoune

The initiative’s objective is to empower young leaders to take an active role in the development of their local communities.

Spread the love

The Global Shapers Community, an initiative of the World Economic Forum (WEF) for young leaders, announced the opening of a new hub in Morocco’s Laayoune. The Laayoune hub will be the seventh branch of the global community in Morocco. The other hubs are located in Rabat, Casablanca, Sale, Fez, El Jadida, and Marrakech.

Mohamed El Moutaouakil, a Sahrawi social entrepreneur and former member of Casablanca’s hub, will be spearheading Global Shapers Community’s chapter in Laayoune. “This is an important step for Laayoune and we look forward to working together to improve the state of our city,” El Moutaouakil stated in a press release cited by local outlet Le360.

The representatives of Laayoune Hub received strong support from the city council and other local stakeholders who expressed their support for “this group of young dynamic leaders,” added the same source.

Young people from Laayoune, aged between 18 and 27 years old, who express interest in the social transformation and advancement of their local community can apply online to join the initiative.

The Global Shapers Community is headed by Wadia Ait Hamza, a Moroccan leader and alumnus of Akhawayn University. The initiative’s objective is to empower young leaders to contribute to their communities by shaping local, national, and regional development programs. The community currently counts 444 hubs spanning 151 countries.

In each city, teams of Shapers self-organize to create projects that meet the needs of their communities. Projects are wide-ranging: From responding to disasters and combating poverty to fighting climate change and building inclusive communities.

Casablanca’s hub, the biggest Global Shapers Community chapter in Morocco, has successfully collaborated with local NGOs on multiple projects. These include initiatives that encourage the social Inclusion of former prisoners and Legal’up, a program aimed at promoting access to free pro-bono legal advice to startups.

Read also: TIBU Maroc Launches New Education Center in Laayoune