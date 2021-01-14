Morocco Counts 17,313 Active COVID-19 Cases

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,279 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 456,334 as of Thursday, January 14, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 1,889 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 431,167. The number represents a national recovery rate of 94.5%.

In the past 24 hours, 44 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 7,854 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 17,313 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,010 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 70 who are under intubation and 573 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 19,860 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have conducted 4,669,254 COVID-19 tests.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 505 new COVID-19 cases and 13 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 262 new cases and four deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (125 cases, three deaths), Souss-Massa (95 cases, four deaths), Marrakech-Safi (90 cases, five deaths), and the Oriental region (73 cases, four deaths).

Fez-Meknes recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and three deaths, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab 33 cases and two deaths, and Draa-Tafilalet 18 cases and two deaths.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (13 cases, two deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (13 cases, no deaths), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (11 cases, two deaths) are the least affected in Morocco.