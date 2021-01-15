Renewable Energy: India Calls for Conference on Arab-Indian Cooperation in Morocco

Morocco has the potential to generate 96% of its electricity using renewable energy sources by 2050.

Rabat – Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Deputy Secretary General in charge of the Arab world at the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended Morocco’s renewable energy assets, describing the country as a leader in the field.

Bhattacharyya spoke on Morocco’s renewable energy efforts during his participation in the 3rd session of the Arab-Indian Cooperation Forum that brings together senior officials from India and Morocco.

During the event, the Indian official called for the holding of a conference on Arab-Indan cooperation in the energy sector in Morocco.

Morocco aspires to position itself as a world leader in the renewable energy sector. The country already touted its achievements as a regional leader in the field. The goal of Morocco’s government is to be able to produce 52% of its energy through clean renewable sources by 2030.

In 2019, Morocco was able to generate 34% of its energy through hydropower alone.

Through its biggest solar plants and wind farms across the country, the country has the potential to produce 96% of its electricity using renewable energy sources by 2050. The Moroccan Economic, Social, and Environmental Council (CESE) produced the forecast, which is part of the country’s plans to position itself as a self-sufficient producer of electricity.

Bhattacharyya expressed his country’s willingness to cooperate with Arab countries in different areas of common interest, including the fight against COVID-19.

Morocco’s government is among the many countries that has experienced challenges due to the pandemic, with several thousand COVID-19 cases recorded among citizens and residents. The pandemic has ground to a halt the vital tourism industry that many depend on and other sectors have experienced similar difficulties.

The country received criticism recently from citizens and activists, who are questioning the absence of a vaccination campaign to date, despite the government stating since early December that it would commence in a “few weeks.”

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb reassured, however, that Morocco has already bought 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. He also said that preparations are underway to launch the campaign once the country receives the vaccine shipments.

Morocco will use Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines.

India-Morocco cooperation

In addition to cooperation on COVID-19 and renewable energy, both Moroccan and Indian officials discussed means to advance their cooperation in other fields.

Moroccan ambassador to India, Mohamed Maliki said that Arab-Indian relations show a high level of cooperation, with mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries.

The two countries enjoy cordial relations with both countries continuing to work to further improve diplomatic and economic ties in recent years.

Both countries officially established relations in 1957 after New Delhi supported the decolonization of Morocco, recognizing the North African country as independent on June 20, 1956.

The two countries also engage in significant trade cooperation. In 2018, trade between the two countries surpassed $1.5 billion.

