Morocco Participates In Network For The Economic Empowerment Of Women

Rabat – Businesswomen, and entrepreneurs from several countries, including Morocco, participated in the virtual launch of the United Women’s Economic Empowerment Network on Thursday.

Women from the United States, Bahrain, Morocco, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Uzbekistan, and Kosovo participated in this virtual event.

In an official statement, the U.S. State Department said the launch of the network complements the signature of the Abraham Accords in September 2020.

The economic empowerment of women is central to diplomatic accords. The cross-national cooperation of women entrepreneurs facilitated through this network contributes to lasting peace in the region. The Abraham Accords refer to the joint agreement between Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, and Bahrain. The agreement marked the public normalization of ties between the Gulf countries and Israel.

The U.S State Department’s statement declares that women’s economic empowerment holds a prominent place in achieving greater economic regional cooperation and realizing a “warm peace” that is “inclusive-of-all.”

The United Women’s Economic Development Network will serve as a platform for cross-country cooperation among women and promises to advance women’s economic empowerment and entrepreneurship, explains the diplomatic statement.

Prominent members of US diplomacy spearheaded the event. In particular, US Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues Kelley Currie, US Special Envoy for Economic Normalization, Aryeh Lightstone, and the Director of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for Global Women’s Issues Charity Wallace.

The launch of the network contributes to the latest developments in US-Moroccan partnerships for the advancement of women’s economic status.

Less than a week ago, ambassador Currie met with Moroccan female leaders, including the manager of the Millennium Challenge Account-Morocco (MCA-Morocco), Ikrame El Houdal, and Samira Mizbar, the gender and inclusion manager at MCA.

The meeting which took place in Rabat discussed new paths of cross-country cooperation. These events come soon after the launch of the 2X MENA Initiative in December 2020. The project will mobilize $1 billion in investments for projects that advance women’s economic empowerment in the Middle East and North African region (MENA).