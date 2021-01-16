Smart Ways to Make 2021 a Better Year Than 2020

Demonstrating resilience, focusing on physical and mental health, learning more, loving more, and practicing gratitude are just a few ways to improve difficult times.

Entering 2021, it is hard to remember 2020’s hardships and think positively of what is yet to come in the new year, but if the challenges of last year have equipped us with anything, it is ways and strategies that can help us make difficult situations better.

Most of us don’t want a repeat of 2020. We would like to avoid more unfortunate events in 2021, especially those we can control or are able to change.

It is normal to feel anxious about this new year. The coronavirus pandemic has affected most aspects of our lives. Many of us lost loved ones, friends, or colleagues. Quarantine and lockdown transferred our studies and work from the office and classrooms to Zoom calls. Adapting to new health measures took time and effort that drained our energy and disturbed our mental health.

The continuous rise of COVID-19 cases and the appearance of a new strain did not help with people’s mental health crisis. Even the new vaccination operations have caused anxiety, as people wonder about the consequences and side effects and its efficiency.

2021 might bring even more new challenges. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that even if yesterday’s hardships hurt us badly, they taught us many difficult lessons and prepared us for the worst.

Remembering this can be relieving because it gives us hope and confidence in dealing with the new year, in making this year better than the last. These are some practices we acquired in 2020 that will help us make 2021 a better year.

Be resilient

Maybe 2020 did not leave us much choice but to be resilient and strong, to get up after downfalls, to move on, and to keep going.

It is true that none of us was prepared to face a global pandemic, to change our lifestyle completely and quickly, and to deal with tragic consequences. This year you can feel more prepared for anything as long as you stay resilient and flexible in the face of unpredictable events.

Being resilient is definitely an efficient way to make 2021 a better year than your 2020. It will allow you to adapt to new changes more appropriately and quickly. It will also drive you to chase opportunities and never turn down new ones, which will benefit you in the long term in both your personal and professional life.

Prioritize physical and mental health

If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that our health is precious and we should not care about it any less about it than we do other things in life.

Millions of people worldwide could not unfortunately survive COVID-19. Coming out of this pandemic on the other side is an encouragement in itself to care for our health.

A way to make 2021 better than 2020 is to watch out for and illuminate unhealthy lifestyle patterns. These unhealthy ways of life might cause health complications and weaken our body, inhibiting it from fighting serious diseases and strong viruses such as COVID-19.

Taking care of our health does not mean just our physical health but concerns our mental health as well. The two are innately connected. In fact, an analysis by Oxford University showed that some mental illnesses can reduce life expectancy by 10 to 20 years.

A way to improve your physical health this year is to cook your own healthy food. Gone are the days of thinking healthy food is bland and tasteless. Because of the many brilliant chefs and nutritionists accessible even from your smartphone, you will find many healthy and delicious recipes that will keep you satisfied and healthy.

To boost your mood in these troubling and challenging times, it is essential to recognize the effort you put in every day.

It is also important to ask for help from your loved ones and in return help others that are in need of support. It will allow you to feel better knowing that you are not alone and that you are making a change, whether small or big.

Make meaningful goals

As kids, our parents and teachers asked us about our dreams and goals. They mostly did so because it was adorable, but it is no wonder that we started imagining our future life and setting more goals as we grew up.

Setting goals has always been important in helping us move forward in life, and it is a great way to make 2021 a better year than in 2020. Objectives organize our daily schedule and allow us to have a clear idea of what to do next without wasting time and energy.

Having goals also helps us keep track of our process, save time, and feel proud and satisfied after achievements, no matter if they are big or small.

To make meaningful goals, you should consider using the SMART strategy. It puts goals in the criteria of Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-based. The SMART strategy allows you to work on realistic goals and increase your chances of achieving them significantly.

Learn more

Working and studying remotely from home due to quarantine left many of us with spare time that we could not spend outside of our homes in respect of health measures.

During this spare time, many of us got to read the books we always put on hold, took other classes, started a new hobby, learned how to cook, knitted a sweater for the cold, or learned a new language or skill.

All these new and different skills have and will benefit us in our life in the long term, which proves that learning more is important and does not have to stop.

Because of smart gadgets and the internet, there are many ways you can learn almost anything you want, from how to cook chicken to how to make 2021 a better year than 2020. Being open to learning at all times allows you to grow and be a better version of yourself.

Love more

Many of us lost a loved one, friend, or colleague this past year, either to COVID-19 or simply to the cycle of life. We might think of 2020 as a year where we did not get the chance to say goodbye.

This can be a reason to build stronger relationships with your loved ones based on more love, compassion, understanding, and perhaps forgiveness. Love and affection are something that no creature can live without. They make us feel secure, appreciated, and desired.

It can be your family, your friends, your partner, your colleagues, your classmates, or your pets. Showing others the unconditional love you have for them and receiving that love back will help you realize that there is more to life than unfortunate events.

These feelings are positive emotions that allow us to live better and give more meaning to our lives. The feelings of love can even help us deal with hardship better. Spreading more love this year will help us make 2021 better than 2020.

Gratitude

It can be very easy to feel lost in thoughts about what is currently going badly in your life, especially when you are going through a challenging time.

Taking a moment to breathe and count your blessings might help you realize that the situation may not be as bad as it seems. Remembering what you are grateful for in life will allow you to take it easy and handle the stressful situation better.

Continuous gratitude also helps build a positive habit that allows us to feel safe, as well as motivates us to tackle obstacles and never throw in the towel.

The infamous 2020 left many of us scared and anxious about what to come in 2021. However, it also made us stronger and gave us the opportunity to adopt new positive changes in our lives.

Being resilient, setting meaningful goals, learning more, spreading love, and feeling grateful can be ways to help make 2021 a better year than 2020.